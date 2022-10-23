Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

