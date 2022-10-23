Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.89.

Timken Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TKR opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

