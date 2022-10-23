TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

