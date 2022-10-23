TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
TriMas Price Performance
TRS stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72.
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. TriMas’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TriMas Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas
In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TriMas
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $251,000.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.
