TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

TriMas Stock Up 3.5 %

TRS opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TriMas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,222,000 after purchasing an additional 535,690 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriMas by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TriMas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TriMas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 781,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

