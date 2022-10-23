Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

TFC opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 38.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,399,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

