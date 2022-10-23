Truist Financial Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 178,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

