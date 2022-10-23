Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys 70,000 Shares

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47.

Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59.

On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,039.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

TRQ stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.93. 1,121,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

