Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys 70,000 Shares

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47.
Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 20th, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,039.00.
Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance
TRQ stock traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.93. 1,121,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.33.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
