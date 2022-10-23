Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth $60,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $191,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

