Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,163 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II makes up approximately 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of PRPB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

