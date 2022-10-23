Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the period. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II comprises about 1.5% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $9,809,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 1.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 614,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

