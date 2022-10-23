Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 29,042 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,042 shares during the quarter. Newbury Street Acquisition comprises 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 295,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 45,916 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 270,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.87.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

