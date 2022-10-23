Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 18.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of -0.03.

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

