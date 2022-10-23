U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of USEG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,700. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

