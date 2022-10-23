UMA Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.5% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

