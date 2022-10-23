Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.