Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Up 2.4 %
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
