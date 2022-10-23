Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.85 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.79 billion and $89.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00032106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00275569 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000743 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.09452314 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $67,243,358.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.