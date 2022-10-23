Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.19 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $75.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00031751 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00272950 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.09452314 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $67,243,358.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.