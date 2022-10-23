United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

