United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.35 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.