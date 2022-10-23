United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.35 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.51 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

