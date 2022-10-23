Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

NYSE:UE opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

