USDD (USDD) Reaches Market Cap of $723.37 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One USDD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $723.37 million and $44.78 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,038 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

