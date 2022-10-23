Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Boosted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $117,740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.96. 1,907,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

