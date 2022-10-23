Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

