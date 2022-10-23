Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,602,000 after buying an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VDC opened at $178.03 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

