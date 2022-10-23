Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.3% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

