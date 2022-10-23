Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.3% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

