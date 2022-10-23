Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $193.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.