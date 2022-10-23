Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Norwood Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VTV stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

