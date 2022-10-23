Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. 3,818,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
