Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.50.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

