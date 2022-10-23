Venus BUSD Price Tops $0.0217 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02169459 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,079,116.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

