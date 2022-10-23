Venus Price Reaches $4.40 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Venus has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00022941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.35 or 0.27925594 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

