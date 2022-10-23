Verge Achieves Market Cap of $52.18 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $52.18 million and $1.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00272268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00119461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00749296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00564201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00243526 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,362,563 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

