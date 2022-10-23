Verge Tops 1-Day Volume of $797,377.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $52.50 million and $797,377.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00275403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00118147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00738425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00563583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,379,875 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

