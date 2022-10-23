Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 9,883,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after purchasing an additional 358,403 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 308,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,591,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 330,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,439,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

