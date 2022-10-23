Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $989,243,000 after acquiring an additional 784,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $136.80. 6,044,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,073. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

