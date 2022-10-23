Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00082704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007559 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

