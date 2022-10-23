Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Announces Earnings Results

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

