Wealth Effects LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

