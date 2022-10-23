Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 14,423,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,517,958. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $255.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.