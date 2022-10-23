Wealth Effects LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.36.

Shares of URI opened at $284.68 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

