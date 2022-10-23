Wealth Effects LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,905,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

