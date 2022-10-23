Wealth Effects LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $19.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.73. 2,697,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,524. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.