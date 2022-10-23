Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.88. 5,553,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

