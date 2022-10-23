Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 3.5 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$44.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.