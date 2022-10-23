Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27), RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.45.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

