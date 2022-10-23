Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.10 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.59 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$19.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $131.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.45. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.