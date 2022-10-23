WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $708,279.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $55.26 million and $708,279.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00272617 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017110 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

