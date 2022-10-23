Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

